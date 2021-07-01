Advertisement

3 dead in Houston shooting; wounded child calls for help

Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an...
Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an apartment complex.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston are searching for a shooter who they say killed three people, including a young girl, and wounded another child who was able to call her grandmother to summon help.

Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an apartment complex.

Cantu says that when authorities arrived, they found a man, a woman and a girl believed to be about 5 to 7 years old who were fatally shot.

Police say the wounded girl, believed to be about 10 years old, was in stable condition.

Police believe the woman was the mother of the two girls.

Police say the victims may have known the shooter because there were no signs of a break-in.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Mississippi set to become 12th state with universal occupational licensing
York, Alabama has no supermarket. Many have to drive over 10 miles to purchase fresh food.
West Alabama Food Deserts: York left without a grocery store
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
FILE - Then-Vanderbilt interim athletic director Candice Lee answers questions during a news...
Vanderbilt coach, AD respond to reports of racist slurs at College World Series
CDC points to Mississippi as one of five places where Delta variant could have worst impact

Latest News

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, leaves the floor after the House voted...
McCarthy to GOP: Don’t let Pelosi name you to 1/6 riot panel
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the...
Tropical storm Elsa, 5th named storm, threatens Caribbean
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions
FILE - In this 1995 file photo, members of the FLATs, also known as the Mercury 13, gather for...
Jeff Bezos picks female aerospace pioneer to launch with him