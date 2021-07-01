Advertisement

Area MSU fans celebrate title

Bulldog fans celebrate title
Bulldog fans celebrate title(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

MSU fans are obviously elated over the team winning the school’s first national championship.

We paid a visit to the MSU Bulldog Shop in Meridian around lunch time as fans and supporters were talking about the game.

Some of the younger Bulldog faithful are excited about the moment while others say they’ve literally waited a lifetime for this dream to come true.

“I’ve been living for this for 62 years,” said David Jay, a longtime MSU supporter. “I’ve been a State fan all my life and very much a baseball fan. It’s always so much pride and so much joy. Many times we’re disappointed because we don’t quite make it. But we made it now. We made it.”

“I was just jumping around and ringing my cowbell,” said MSU graduate student Margaretta Campbell. “I made me a little video on Facebook like I was warming up my cowbell for the championship. It’s exciting.”

“I think their dedication and perseverance even in the worse times they still supported,” said MSU graduate student Justus Steele. “This feels like a true deserved win for everybody. The fans. The players. Everybody.”

Most of the Bulldog faithful we spoke with say they planned on attending Friday’s celebration in Starkville and purchasing national championship merchandise as soon as possible.

