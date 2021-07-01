Child, woman shot in gang-related gun battle in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A five-year old child and a woman were shot at Highland Park in what police are calling a gang-related gun battle.

Police say a bullet struck the child in the hand. The woman was hit in the head. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. A bystander sent us a picture from the crime scene. The image shows two cars at the park. The back window of one of the cars was blown out from apparent gunfire.

Newscenter 11 reporter Matt Robin found what appears to be at least two bullet holes in one of the carousel horses at Highland Park. The gun battle happened just feet from the carousel horse.

Meridian Police Chief Chris Read tells Newscenter 11 two people were arrested.

We’ll update this story when police release new information.

