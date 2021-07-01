City of Meridian Arrest Report July 1, 2021
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|AMBER HARRIS
|1989
|2015 MOSBY RD APT M6 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JASMINE R CLAYTON
|1995
|506 FRONT ST EXT APT G5 MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|LONNIE G TRAYLOR
|1953
|1540 MT MARIAH RD LISMAN, AL
|DUI
|JADAISHA S TUBBS
|1995
|2209 19TH AVE MERIDAIN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ANGELA M FRANKLIN
|1983
|4709 VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CHARITA MCCOY
|1983
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT K74 MERIDIAN, MS
|FIGHTING IN PUBLIC
|LABRESHA N RANDLE
|1998
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT D32 MERIDIAN, MS
|FIGHTING IN PUBLIC
|BOBBY L DEAN
|1977
|9866 HWY 495 A MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
STALKING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 4
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|KARDAE COLE
|1991
|1916 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 30, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:59 AM on July 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Grand Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:49 PM on June 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4500 block of 5th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:26 AM on June 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6400 block of 5th Court. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:58 AM on June 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:43 PM on June 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Highland Park Drive. Two individuals and three vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.