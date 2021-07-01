City of Meridian Arrest Report July 1, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 5:59 AM on July 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Grand Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 12:49 PM on June 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4500 block of 5th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 8:26 AM on June 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6400 block of 5th Court. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:58 AM on June 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:43 PM on June 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Highland Park Drive. Two individuals and three vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.