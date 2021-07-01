Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 180 new cases, 3 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 180 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths and 19...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 180 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths and 19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 180 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths and 19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. So far, over 2 million doses have been administered in the state, with at least 982,012 people fully vaccinated.

Find the latest county vaccination numbers here. Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

