Advertisement

Crimenet 07_01_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Tawanna Stringfellow.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Tawanna Stringfellow.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Tawanna Stringfellow.

Stringfellow is a 34-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′7″ in height, weighing 145 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with the crime of being in possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Stringfellow can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Mississippi set to become 12th state with universal occupational licensing
A log truck and pickup truck hit head-on at the intersection of Highway 19 S and Old Highway 19...
Log truck, pickup involved in head-on collision
Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1
York, Alabama has no supermarket. Many have to drive over 10 miles to purchase fresh food.
West Alabama Food Deserts: York left without a grocery store
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Area MSU fans celebrate title
Area MSU fans celebrate title
Historic win increases state exposure
Historic win increases state exposure
MSU said it gained $5,000,000-6,000,000 worth of national media exposure from the championship...
Historic win increases state exposure
Mississippi state Sen. Sampson Jackson told Newscenter 11 Thursday that he has resigned his...
Sen. Sampson Jackson resigns