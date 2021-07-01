ECCC returning to normal operations in fall

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College in Decatur will return to normal operations in the Fall 2021 Semester, including a full schedule of traditional in-person classes, open facilities and full capacity at on-campus events. This also applies to the college’s centers in Philadelphia, Choctaw, Louisville, Forest and Carthage.

“Recognizing that great strides have been made in efforts to control the virus through vaccinations and other measures and based on ongoing guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we appear to be turning the corner in efforts to control the spread of COVID-19,” said ECCC president, Dr. Brent Gregory. “Therefore, East Central Community College will return to pre-COVID-19 operations on the Decatur campus and at all centers starting Fall 2021, much like we were operating in Fall 2019.

Gregory said recommended health and safety guidelines will still be followed. While masks will no longer be required in classrooms and buildings, anyone who wants to wear a mask can.

Important dates at ECCC are below: August 15 – Residence Halls Open at 2 p.m.

August 16 – Day and Evening Classes Begin and Intensive Term I On-Campus Classes Begin

August 23 – Full Term Online and Intensive Term I Online Classes Begin

September 6 – Labor Day Holiday

October 6 – Fall Intensive Term II On-Campus Classes Begin

October 18 – Fall Intensive Term II Online and Fall 4-Week Term Online Classes Begin

October 25-26 – Fall Break

November 22-26 – Thanksgiving Holidays

December 10 – Christmas Holidays Begin for Students; Residence Halls Close at 10 a.m.

December 13 – Winter Term Classes Begin

December 15 – Christmas Holidays Begin for Faculty and Staff

A full 2021-2022 academic calendar may be found online at www.eccc.edu.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.