Gov. Ivey announces ‘Reach Out and Read’ to improve student literacy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey marked the year anniversary of the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading by announcing a new partnership and continued effort to improve literacy among students.

During the news conference, Ivey announced a new partnership for the Reach Out and Read program with the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE), Alabama Medicaid Agency (AMA), and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

The program integrates reading aloud into pediatric care, providing books and coaching that help families make reading a part of their daily routine. The program will be introduced during regular pediatric checkups. Clinicians will advise parents about the importance of reading aloud and will provide developmentally appropriate books for every child during well-child visits.

“Alabamians should be proud that state agencies are working together to improve literacy by exposing children to books early on through the Reach Out and Read program, as well as improving their health and well-being,” Ivey said during a news conference Thursday.

Funding to Reach Out and Read-Alabama is being provided by the state to expand services to children living in Macon, Marshall, Monroe, Jefferson and Randolph counties. These are the five pilot counties for the governor’s Campaign for Grade-Level Reading that was initiated last July.

Ivey initially launched the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading initiative to support Alabama students in achieving reading proficiency by the third grade.

