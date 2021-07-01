Historic win increases state exposure

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University has been in the College World Series 12 times in school history. But this big win is shedding light on what the state and university can offer to both students and athletes.

Over 20,000 MSU fans were in Omaha, to witness the historic moment of their first College World Series win and the University’s first national title. Thousands of others tuned in on TV.

The university says it gained $5,000,000-6,000,000 worth of national media exposure from the championship game.

With two campuses in the state, MSU said this win is huge for the state of Mississippi and the university.

“This is a large stage and a lot of eyes are on how this group of young men from Mississippi and from a Mississippi University performs. It is great for the state. It brings a lot of eyes not only on our athletes but on to our fan base and how well they travel. I think there are people around the country, around the state, around the region that will look at all of Mississippi state’s campuses. Starkville, Meridian, online, our architecture school in Jackson for the fifth-year students. They will look at all of those programs and realize they can be a part of a dynamic, vibrant University that will give them a degree that will enable them to go out in the world and be a changed agent and make a good living while they do it,” said MSU Director of Public Affairs, Sid Salter.

Salter said the university is continuing to get better in getting people trained in educational and healthcare pursuits.

