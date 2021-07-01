Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 1, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Mississippi set to become 12th state with universal occupational licensing
A log truck and pickup truck hit head-on at the intersection of Highway 19 S and Old Highway 19...
Log truck, pickup involved in head-on collision
Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1
York, Alabama has no supermarket. Many have to drive over 10 miles to purchase fresh food.
West Alabama Food Deserts: York left without a grocery store
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 1, 2021
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI issues statement after arresting Jackson man for shooting federal agent
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 30, 2021
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 30, 2021