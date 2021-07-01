Log truck, pickup involved in head-on collision

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A log truck and pickup truck hit head-on at the intersection of Highway 19 S and Old Highway 19 S Wednesday evening.

Both lanes of traffic were blocked off for hours.

Sgt. Jameka Moore with Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver of the log truck was not harmed, but the driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital.

We will have more information as it becomes available to us.

