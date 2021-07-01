Miss., Ala., La. announce joint July 4 enforcement

“In joining with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Louisiana State Police, we are committed to one mission, keeping the public safe,” said Col. Randy Ginn, Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “As Troopers, we share not only borders, but the same goals in saving lives and providing safe travel to and through our states.”



“We are proud to partner with our neighboring states in an effort to keep not only Alabama citizens safe, but also those who are visiting or simply passing through,” said Col. Jimmy Helms, Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety. “Our agency’s stance has always been one traffic related death is one too many. ALEA, along with our state partners share the same goal, we truly want everyone to arrive safely to their destinations and enjoy this holiday weekend with friends and loved ones.”



This high visibility enforcement detail will precede the Fourth of July holiday travel period and is designed to keep drivers safe during peak travel times.