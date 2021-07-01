Mississippi State wins first College World Series title

OMAHA, Neb. (WTOK) - 11 years. That’s how many appearances Mississippi State had in the College World Series without a win. You know what they say, the 12th time is the charm.

In a spectacular one-sided game, the Bulldogs claimed a 9-0 victory against Vanderbilt to be crowned the 2021 College World Series Champions.

2021 Diamond Dawgs



NATIONAL CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/bpmGfBFRLk — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) July 1, 2021

Will Bednar had not pitched since that final game against the Longhorns, but they saved the best for last as he put on one of the greatest performances in CWS history. In six innings, Bedar retired 15 batters before relief was sent in so he could enjoy the moment.

Vanderbilt struggled during this game as starting pitcher for Vandy Kumar Rocker allowed a sac fly and penalized a ball for a delay violation. After the first inning, he walked two, gave up a double and allowed two more runs for the Bulldogs.

The biggest enemy of the Commodores was themselves as they committed the most errors of any team in the College World Series.

A season to remember.



Thank you for a memorable run, Commodore Nation.#VandyBoys | #CWS pic.twitter.com/ORCZ5wJICv — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) July 1, 2021

Bulldog nation was also represented well during the series as the CWS set a record for total attendance at a finals series with 72,226 and for a game three with 24,052.

The SEC has been dominant in the College World Series as now an SEC team has now won seven of the last 12 national championships in the NCAA.

This is for you.



Thank you to the best fans in college baseball. pic.twitter.com/7PaiDTYyqn — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) July 1, 2021

This is the first College World Series title in Mississippi State history and their first national title in any program at the University. There will be other teams to win national championships for Mississippi State, but only one can claim to be the first to do it and it’s the 2021 Mississippi State baseball team.

