Mr. Billy Harold Smith

Mr. Smith, 87, of Collinsville, passed away at his home Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Mr. Smith excelled in basketball and baseball during his prep playing days at Collinsville High School. After high school, he attended East Mississippi Community College where he continued to be a two sport athlete. After his playing days were over at East Mississippi Community College, he was extended an invitation to try out with the St. Louis Cardinals at their training camp in Florida. However, he chose to further his education by accepting a basketball scholarship and was a two-sport athlete while attending William Carey University. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree, Mr. Smith began a successful teaching and coaching career. He had stints at Collinsville High School, Vancleave High School, and Southeast Lauderdale High School. Mr. Smith’s Southeast Lauderdale Girls’ Basketball team was crowned Mississippi High School State Champion in 1968.

Mr. Smith was a champion educator as well. He was awarded a scholarship by the National Science Foundation as one of the top high school science teachers in the United States. He attended Mississippi State University and earned a Master Degree in Zoology and Chemistry. He also attended the University of Southern Mississippi and earned a Master Degree in School Administration.

Upon completion of his Masters’ studies at Mississippi State, Mr. Smith became a Fisheries Biologist for the State of Mississippi with what is now known as the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Parks. He served in that capacity for eight years and realized he still had a passion to coach and teach. In 1976, he accepted the position as Head Baseball Coach and Science Instructor at Meridian Community College. When Mr. Smith arrived there were no baseball facilities on campus. He helped spearhead the design of the baseball facilities now present on campus at MCC. His teams at Meridian Community College were the first to ever have a winning record during a campaign. His teams were also the first teams in school history to qualify for a Mississippi Community College State Tournament berth. As baseball coach, he was pivotal in organizing the first Mississippi Community College Baseball All-Star Game in 1983. Because of his leadership and influence in creating this showcase event, Mr. Smith was affectionately dubbed the “Father of the Mississippi Community College All-Star Baseball Game” by the organizers of the game. Mr. Smith remained Meridian’s coach until 1986 and has the longest tenure of any coach in the history of the program. Mr. Smith’s leadership and character helped lay the foundation and expectations for one of the top Mississippi Community College Baseball programs in the state.

After leaving Meridian Community College, Mr. Smith became Attendance Center Principal of West Lauderdale High School before retiring in 1995 due to complications from receiving a heart transplant. During his tenure, West Lauderdale High School was honored as one of the top three academic schools in the state. Mr. Smith’s Christian influence and example of personal courage for hundreds of players, thousands of students, and colleagues through the years stands as his career testimony.

Other recognitions Mr. Smith has received, were his induction into the Mississippi Community College Hall of Fame in 2009, recognition by William Carey University in 2010, and induction into the East Mississippi Community College Hall of Fame in 2012.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce Smith; sons, Hal Smith and Pat Smith, and special daughter-in-law, Vicky Easley (Greg). Grandchildren Houston Smith, John Henry Smith, Taylor Belle Moore. One Brother Connie Mack Smith, as well as a host nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his son Kim Smith; parents Phil and Lola Smith; and one brother L. N. Smith.

