Funeral services for Mr. Stephen Lee Jackson will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Stephen Lee Jackson, 21, of Collinsville, Mississippi passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 after an auto accident.

Stephen was born December 28, 1999 in Meridian to Benjamin and Lori Jackson. He was a graduate of West Lauderdale High School, class of 2018, where he was a member of the golf team and FFA. Stephen enjoyed spending his weekends with friends at off highway vehicle parks. He recently developed a love for duck hunting and shared a hunting lease in Arkansas with a few friends. Stephen worked for Atlas Roofing and had just received a promotion to the maintenance department. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Stephen loved his chocolate lab, Aspen, and his General Motors trucks. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Stephen is survived by his parents, Benjamin and Lori Jackson; his brother, Justin Jackson (Miranda); grandfather, Billy Rogers; his nieces and nephew, Jayden, Sawyer, and Lauren Benton; and his dog, Aspen.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Juana Rogers, Kay Griffin, and W.L. Jackson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 2, 2021 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721