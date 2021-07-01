New mayor, council set to take oaths of office

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian’s inauguration of a new mayor and city council will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Temple Theatre.

Mayor-elect Jimmie Smith will take the oath of office, along with members of city council. Dr. George Thomas and Dwayne Davis return to the council for Wards one and two. New council members for Wards three through five are Joseph Norwood, Romande Walker and Tyeasha Bell Lindsey.

A reception will follow on the third floor of Meridian City Hall.

