Philadelphia elects sworn into office

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayor James Young was sworn into office on June 30th for his fourth term as Philadelphia mayor.

Mayor Young, along with the elected five-member Board of Aldermen, took the oath of office at city hall.

“I’ve gone through several boards and it’s about me disciplining myself, being patient, understanding their mindset, and pulling the team together so we can make Philadelphia still stronger and stronger as the years go by. This new team, new mindsets, and new desires but we want to focus on one thing and that’s making Philadelphia better,” said Young. "

Proud family and friends watched as their loved ones stepped into their new and re-elected roles.

“It feels really good. Hard work, a lot of hard work over the last years and last years. That is the driving force of everything. Just being able to serve the people and that’s what he has done throughout all these terms,” said Mayor Young’s wife, Sheryl Young.

Mayor Young said this fourth term is more important than ever and he is striving to reduce crime in the city by increasing police presence and training officers.

Young also looks forward to continuing infrastructure projects and building up the city.

“It’s going to make me work harder. I want to finish strong, do strong and at this time these next four are going to be very exciting for the city of Philadelphia. I always thank my supporters for giving me an opportunity and then me being able with God’s help to be faithful and true to the words we commit to. So, this is a big deal, the fourth term never thought it would happen, but the city of Philadelphia has changed. They have connected with me, and I’ve connected with them. My family was just appreciative of all the things we’ve been able to accomplish during these terms,” said Young.

The newly elected Board of Aldermen will have their first meeting on July 6th at 5 pm.

