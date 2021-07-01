Roads will be very busy this Independence Day weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - AAA is expecting the second busiest Fourth of July weekend in terms of travel this year. AAA is forecasting that 47.7 million people will be traveling this weekend, with 43.6 million of those travelling by car.

“The record was set in 2019, and we’re just right behind what we saw in 2019,” said Don Redman, the public affairs specialist with AAA Mississippi. “So I think really the only characteristic change is that you’ll see more people in automobiles than in previous years.”

If you plan to go on a road trip this weekend, inspect your car for any problems before you set out on the road.

“AAA is going to rescue about 460,000 members this holiday,” Redman said. “So take the time, it only takes 20 minutes or so to really look over your vehicle, to make sure that you’re road ready before you head out. Don’t forget to check your spare [tire].”

Gas prices this Independence Day weekend will be the highest since 2014.

“We’re looking at a state-wide average of about $2.75, which is among the cheapest prices that you’ll find in the nation,” Redman said. “You get outside of Mississippi and to our neighbors, you’re talking about $2.80, $2.90, you get into Florida, $3.00. The national average is $3.12 a gallon.”

There are ways you can save money on gas, including lightening your load. This will give your car better fuel efficiency.

“If you’re lugging around some golf clubs you’re not using or anything else that carries heavy weight in your vehicle that’s just taking up space, take it out,” Redman said. “Lighten your load, combine your errands.”

Experts at AAA recommend having a load test on your car battery before heading out on a road trip. You can view AAA’s full press release here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.