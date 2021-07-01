Advertisement

Sen. Sampson Jackson resigns

Mississippi state Sen. Sampson Jackson told Newscenter 11 Thursday that he has resigned his...
Mississippi state Sen. Sampson Jackson told Newscenter 11 Thursday that he has resigned his office, with 2 and a half years left in his term.
By Sheila McLain
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi state Sen. Sampson Jackson told Newscenter 11 Thursday that he has resigned his office, with 2 and a half years left in his term.

Jackson has represented District 32, including Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties, for 29 years. The 68-year-old said now is the right time for him to retire.

Jackson said his resignation letter went to Gov. Tate Reeves Wednesday. It’s expected the governor will schedule a special election soon to fill the remainder of the term.

