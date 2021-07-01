Sen. Sampson Jackson resigns

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi state Sen. Sampson Jackson told Newscenter 11 Thursday that he has resigned his office, with 2 and a half years left in his term.

Jackson has represented District 32, including Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties, for 29 years. The 68-year-old said now is the right time for him to retire.

Jackson said his resignation letter went to Gov. Tate Reeves Wednesday. It’s expected the governor will schedule a special election soon to fill the remainder of the term.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.