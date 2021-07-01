Spotty summer showers possible again Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday will add another day to our string of similar weather days this week. We can expect spotty showers that are dodgy and not for everyone as well as more summer warmth.

Lingering showers will diminish this evening, and most rain will end before midnight. We’ll cool to the upper 70s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible but unlikely. The low temperature will be near 70 degrees. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Some spotty showers are likely, but we won’t all get rain. The rain can fall heavily where it falls. The high temperature will be near 91 degrees.

On Friday, an upper level low pressure system will drop into the Deep South from the Great Lakes. It will force a cold front through our area. Showers and thunderstorms, some of which can be heavy, will be likely on Friday for nearly all of the area. This weekend will be cooler, but the cold front will stall over our southern area and leave a chance for rain for areas south of I-20. The sun will shine north of I-20. The second half of the weekend will be drier overall, but a few showers will still be possible south of I-20.

Also worth a note, there is some possibility of tropical influence in our weather around Wednesday or Thursday of next week. It’s too early to tell what impacts we will experience or even if we will experience any impacts at all. Be sure to stay informed of developments in the tropics and be aware of the potential for some level of impact. Daily updates are necessary as we move beyond the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.