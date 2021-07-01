Tropical Depression Five forms in the Atlantic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression Five formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Elsa on Thursday.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Barbados, Martinique, and St. Lucia. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and for Guadeloupe.

Tropical storm force winds and heavy rain are expected on Friday in the central Lesser Antilles before this strengthening system tracks into the Caribbean Sea on Saturday. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center, shown below, keeps the storm far enough north through the eastern Caribbean Sea that it should be able to hold together. There are still some obstacles for the system, however. On Saturday, it will track close enough to Haiti and the Dominican Republic that the mountains of the island may disrupt the circulation. Then on Sunday, it will track along Cuba, further disrupting the circulation.

By Monday night, a tropical storm will likely enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Although it is expected to enter the Gulf, that doesn’t mean it will affect us. Forecasts have been trending east with time, which may favor a Florida landfall next Tuesday or Wednesday. This is still a week out and can change. We will monitor this system and keep you updated.

This isn’t something for us to worry about right now, but it is something for us to watch and be aware of.

Tropical Depression Five is expected to become Tropical Storm Elsa on Thursday. (WTOK)

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.