Tropical Storm Elsa forms in the Atlantic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We now have a new named storm in the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Storm Elsa currently has winds of 40 mph and is located north of South America and east of the Lesser Antilles islands. The system will move into the Caribbean Sea over the next couple of days and bring tropical storm conditions to portions of the Windward and Leeward Islands.

Elsa will also bring a threat of heavy rain to Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba. As it approaches the United States mainland, there is a lot of uncertainty as to where this system will go. As of now, Elsa looks to pose the greatest threat to Florida. With that said, there is still room for this system to move into the central Gulf of Mexico or for it to move towards the Bahamas and just barely miss the East Coast of the U.S.

The National Hurricane Center keeps Elsa as a tropical storm throughout its current track. It is possible that Elsa could end up a bit stronger, but how much the system interacts with the islands in the Caribbean Sea will determine how strong the system will be. Keep up to date with the latest forecast!

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.