NFL fines Washington team $10M after misconduct investigation

Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova...
Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(Luis M. Alvarez | AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations after an independent investigation into the organization’s workplace misconduct.

The team was not stripped of any draft picks as part of the league’s discipline that was announced Thursday stemming from lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s investigation that began last summer.

The investigation found ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues that made the environment “highly unprofessional.”

Snyder says his wife Tanya will be in charge for the next “several months.” Tanya Snyder was named co-CEO on Tuesday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

