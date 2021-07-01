Advertisement

WWII Vet Sidney Walton meets Gov. Ivey during ‘No Regrets Tour’

Gov. Ivey meets with WWII Vet Sidney Walton.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the country’s last World War II vets is launching a campaign to raise money for frontline nurses and, in doing so, raise awareness for veterans.

After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sidney Walton, 102, began his “No Regrets Tour”, where he began traveling to all 50 states, stopping to meet each governor along the way. On Thursday, Walton will begin his new campaign, raising money for frontline nurses, in Alabama where he was initially stationed during his time in service.

During his stop, Walton met with Gov. Kay Ivey at the capitol. Walton and Ivey discussed accounts of his service, Ivey’s father’s service, the state of Alabama, and an array of other subjects.

“The world needs more Sidney Waltons, and I was glad to see him again today. It was a true honor to host Mr. Walton in my office and discuss both his and my father’s service to our great country. This man is a true patriot and an example for us all,” Ivey said of Walton

According to Walton, he was inspired by Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old WWII veteran in England who raised $46 million for the UK’s National Health Services. Every dollar raised in the last leg of his tour, 14 states and governors, will be donated to the American Nurses Foundation’s “Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses.

After Alabama, Sidney will visit these 13 remaining states:

  • Oklahoma
  • New Mexico
  • Colorado
  • Kansas
  • South Dakota
  • North Dakota
  • Minnesota
  • Iowa
  • Wisconsin
  • Ohio
  • West Virginia
  • Pennsylvania
  • Delaware

For more info and to give to frontline nurses, go to www.SIDNEYforMOORE.com.

