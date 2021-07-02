Advertisement

After taking over Omaha, MSU fans return home with pride

MSU fans return from CWS
MSU fans return from CWS(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mississippi State fans traveled to Omaha in droves. An estimated 20-thousand maroon and white faithful made the trek to support their beloved Diamond Dogs and they were not disappointed.

One of those MSU fans in attendance was Meridian native Scotty Bailey, who had a hunch a few months ago that his team would not only be at the World Series, but would win it all. Bailey tried to describe the week in Omaha and the feelings after the Bulldogs won the school’s first ever national title.

”Yeah, it would be hard to describe,” said Bailey. “This is my second trip to Omaha. The city really rolls out the red carpet. You get a city this big and the whole town is just baseball and they obviously love Mississippi State because it’s great for the economy. We came in 2019 and I was just blown away and obviously this year has been extra special. To get to experience it with my family on vacation has been great. My wife might have thought I was a little crazy when I booked these rooms in February Lindsey and I told her we would be on vacation in Omaha and win a national championship.”

Just about all of Bailey’s family graduated from MSU and his grandfather even signed to play baseball at State 100 years ago under head coach Dudy Noble.

