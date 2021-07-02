Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 2, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DEBRA A CLARK19588256 OLD HWY 494 COLLINSVILLE, MSSHOPLIFTING
DEKOYUS J DANIELS19921502 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:04 PM on July 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the area of mile marker 153 on I20. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:09 AM on July 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

A woman and child were injured in a shooting at Highland Park.
Child, woman shot in gang-related gun battle in Meridian
A log truck and pickup truck hit head-on at the intersection of Highway 19 S and Old Highway 19...
Log truck, pickup involved in head-on collision
Mississippi state Sen. Sampson Jackson told Newscenter 11 Thursday that he has resigned his...
Sen. Sampson Jackson resigns
Mississippi State celebrate after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in...
Mississippi State to host championship parade Friday
Mississippi State celebrates after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in...
Mississippi State wins first College World Series title

Latest News

Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 2, 2021
A woman and child were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at Highland Park.
MPD seeks suspects in Highland Park shooting
A woman and child were injured in a shooting at Highland Park.
Child, woman shot in gang-related gun battle in Meridian
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 1, 2021