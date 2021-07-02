City of Meridian Arrest Report July 2, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DEBRA A CLARK
|1958
|8256 OLD HWY 494 COLLINSVILLE, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|DEKOYUS J DANIELS
|1992
|1502 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:04 PM on July 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the area of mile marker 153 on I20. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:09 AM on July 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.