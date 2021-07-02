Advertisement

Earth’s Bounty taking place Saturday

(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - July’s Earth’s Bounty will be held at Singing Brakeman Park from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be tons of fresh produce and everything you need for your July 4th dinner! Organizers say that going to this event will help the local economy.

“It’s supporting local businesses, these are all entrepreneurs with their locally grown product,” said Craig Wilkes, with community development with the City of Meridian.

Wilkes recommends you get to the event early!

