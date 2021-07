MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Elsa now has sustained winds of 75 mph, making it our first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The Meteorological Service of Barbados measured sustained winds of 74 mph and a wind gust as high as 86 mph. Below is the updated cone of uncertainty that reflects the fact that Elsa is now a hurricane.

Hurricane Elsa Track (WTOK)

