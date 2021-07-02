Friday is wet, but conditions improve this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! We look to see periods of rain and storms throughout the day on Friday, so be sure to keep that eye to the sky and that rain gear handy. Due to the higher rain chances, high temperatures only look to be in the low-to-mid-80s. It will still be humid though, so uncomfortable conditions are not going anywhere for today.

A few showers and storms will still be possible this evening before midnight, but we should be dry entirely afterwards. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a few showers and storms mainly south of I-20. Most of us will be dry on Saturday. Some of us, especially north of I-20, may even get a break from the oppressive humidity on Saturday.

For Independence Day itself, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies with the chance of isolated showers and storms mainly south of I-20. Any showers and storms will taper off after the sun sets. We’re looking pretty good for outdoor activities this Fourth of July! It will be warm though, with highs around 90 degrees. Storm chances will begin to increase again by Tuesday of next week. Rain chances may go up or down next week depending on the exact track of Hurricane Elsa.

