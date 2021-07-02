Advertisement

Hurricane Elsa continues to strengthen

By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: NOAA Hurricane Hunters have found Elsa to now have sustained winds of 85 mph as of 1 p.m. CDT. Elsa continues to move to the west-northwest and is starting to leave the Windward Islands. The center of the storm is forecast to stay well south of Puerto Rico, but Jamaica and Hispaniola are now in the crosshairs. After it passes those islands, Cuba will be next.

The mountainous terrain of Cuba will likely help weaken the storm before it gets back over the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, which based on it’s current track will occur during the day on Monday. From there, there is a lot of uncertainty as to how much stronger the system can get while over the Gulf. Right now, the forecast track calls for landfall in Florida as a strong tropical storm.

Folks throughout the entire state of Florida will need to keep their eyes on this storm. It will likely bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and storm surge to the Florida Keys, the Florida peninsula, and maybe even portions of the Florida panhandle.

LOCAL IMPACTS: Though there are some model runs that still take this system closer to Mississippi and Alabama, chances of that happening are continuing to decrease. I am not expecting impacts to East Mississippi and West Alabama at this time. Things can still change, but my level of concern for our area is low with this system. If you have any friends or family in Florida, make sure they are paying attention to the latest forecast. Remember, a tropical cyclone doesn’t have to be a hurricane to cause deadly floods, wind, and storm surge.

