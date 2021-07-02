Mayor Jimmie Smith gets to work on his first full day in office

Advertisement

Mayor Jimmie Smith gets to work on his first day in office.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday was Mayor Jimmie Smith’s first official day in Meridian’s City Hall.

Smith spent most of the day riding around Meridian identifying problems and becoming familiar with city property. He spent other parts of the day in meetings and talking to department heads.

“I’m humbled that the citizens of Meridian have chosen me to lead the city. We want to do the best job that we can,” Smith said. “That’s it in a nutshell. I don’t have a hidden agenda. My agenda is to make Meridian better than it is today.”

After he was elected mayor, Smith said he would evaluate all of the current department heads before making a decision. He said that he will continue this process.

“I’m going to surround myself with people who have experience in city government and that are capable people that will help me to help our citizens,” Smith said.

According to the agenda for next Tuesday’s Council meeting, the proposed mayoral appointments are as follows:

Ed Skipper - CAO

Brandye Latimer - CFO/City Clerk

David M. Hodge - Public Works Director

Laura Carmichael - Community Development Director

Chris Read - Police Chief

Tim Miller - Fire Chief

Trent Posey - Parks & Recreation Director

Doug Stephens - Public Safety & Training Director

Dustin Markham – Judge

The meeting begins at 9:00 a.m. on the third floor of City Hall.

