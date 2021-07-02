Meridian mayor, council take oaths of office

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayor Jimmie Smith was sworn into office Thursday evening at the Temple Theatre. He spoke to the people after taking the oath.

“I think we can do a lot better than what we’re doing. I plan on doing that. With your help, with the Council’s help we are going to make the city better than it is today,” Smith said during his inaugural speech.

He said his administration will tackle crime, clean up the city and work together for the betterment of Meridian.

“We’ve had several shootings which is damnable. We got to do something about that. We really have,” Smith told the audience. “There’s too many folks out there that have guns that are shooting at folks and not caring about who they’re trying to hit.”

Smith even got emotional during his speech.

“I see this as a great opportunity for our city and my heart goes out for our city...” Smith said. “We can do better and we need your help to do better. Each and every one of you.”

A passionate Smith said he wants to make Meridian great. He said he will surround himself with people that know what they’re doing and will move Meridian toward a brighter future.

“Thank you and God bless each and every one of you and God bless the city of Meridian,” Smith said at the end of his speech.

Five council members were sworn in, along three new members.

The council members took time during their speeches to thank family and friends, as well as point out the changes they will make in their wards.

“It council members is a big honor to be able to represent the people in Ward 1. We represent all the people in Meridian. It is sad in a way because it is my last run, but this is a good time for the city of Meridian,” said Ward 1 Councilman George Thomas.

“The year I got in during the special election was like a trail base for me. It was a time to show the people I am real about the things I said I will do for Ward 2,” said Ward 2 Councilman Dwayne Davis.

“I am honored that I was chosen and for the people believing in me. I am thankful they can see me as the person that will speak for them. I look forward to being that voice for them,” said Ward 3 Councilman Joseph Norwood.

“I thank my family and everyone that has helped out. I thank the voters for voting me in,” said Ward 4 Councilwoman Romande Gail Walker.

“I am excited to get to work. I am blessed, and I thank God,” said Ward 5 Councilwoman Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey.

The first meeting of this new term of the Meridian City Council will be Tuesday, July 6 at City Hall.

