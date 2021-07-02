MPD seeks suspects in Highland Park shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are still trying to locate four suspects in connection with a shooting at Highland Park that injured a woman and a 5-year-old child. Malik Wright, Jerry D. Williams, Justin Ruffin and Jaterio McKee are being sought, according to Police Chief Chris Read. The name of another person already in custody was not immediately released.

Meridian police said four suspects are being sought in a shooting at Highland Park that injured a woman and a 5-year-old child. (Meridian Police Dept.)

MPD said the two victims were injured Wednesday night in a “gang-related gun battle”. Police say a bullet struck the child in the hand. The woman was hit in the head.

A bystander sent Newscenter 11 a picture from the crime scene. The image shows two cars at the park. The back window of one of the cars was blown out from apparent gunfire.

If you have information about any of the suspects, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477. You don’t have to give your name.

