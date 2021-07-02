Mr. Fredrick W. Gray

A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Fred W. Gray will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church, 5050 Hwy 19 N, Meridian with Bro. Derrick Wilson officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Fred W. Gray, age 80, of Meridian, MS passed away July 1, 2021 at his home.

Fred was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for his beagles. He was a founding member of the Pioneer and Frontier Beagle Clubs and he and his special dog, Gray’s Buck were entered into the Beagle Hall of Fame in 1997. Mr. Gray’s greatest passion was for Jesus Christ and he lived accordingly. He loved his family and friends dearly. He was a long time member of Gideon’s International and Faith Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Faye Gray; two daughters Tami Keeter (Donnie Stokes), LeeLee Marlow (Steve); five grandchildren, Gray Keeter, Alec, Hunter, Rileigh, and Tyson Marlow; two sisters, Ernesteen Bradley (James), Merl Forbes (Tommy), and one brother, Willard Gray (Elwyn).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clint and Ola Mae Gray; sister, Bobbie Goodin; and brother, Charles Ray Gray.

The family requests memorials be made to Gideon’s International.

Pallbearers will be special friends, Johnny Mars, Eric Powe, JD Pruitt, Jr., David Sharp, Tommy Spears, and Kelly Watson.

Mr. Gray will be buried at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in a private ceremony.

