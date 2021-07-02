Advertisement

MSU’s potential impact on local baseball

Benefits of College World series win
MSU winning is a big deal for younger athletes pursuing college ball or looking to get into the sport.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Athletes across the magnolia state could be looking to MSU baseball more than ever after the Bulldogs took home the school’s first College World Series championship.

Winning a College World Series is no easy task. Most baseball players start playing at age five.

High schools in the state of Mississippi are known for having some of the best programs in the nation and having a winning team in their own backyard could increase athletes’ desire to further their time in the sport.

West Lauderdale has nine alumni who have gone on to play at MSU and a few on the coaching staff as well.

Head coach Jason Smith said MSU winning is a big deal for younger athletes pursuing college ball or looking to get into the sport.

“We have great high school baseball out here in the state of Mississippi and tremendous collegiate programs. I know it was a special season for Mississippi State and for their fan base to win a national championship and a great series. Anytime that a local school as Mississippi State is able to showcase their team and that talent, it’s inspiring to younger players to want to obtain that level and to get out and to play baseball so I think it will have a huge impact on our state, “said Smith.

Smith said he hopes to send more of his athletes to play for MSU and other colleges.

“Most our players or any ballplayer growing up has a dream of playing collegiate baseball or playing in the major leagues. I think any time they get a chance to see success on the baseball diamond from a local school, it just furthers their expectations and the hard work that they know they have to put in to be able to accomplish that,” said Smith.

