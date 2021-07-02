New leadership at Montgomery Institute

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Montgomery Institute has a new president as of this week. Beverly Knox was named to the position by the board of directors and succeeds Bill Crawford, who was elected president-emeritus.

This is the 20th anniversary of The Montgomery Institute and its mission has grown to include coordinating the community’s response to healthcare needs in a close relationship with hospitals and clinics.

“We are excited to have someone with Beverly’s experience and proven leadership ability to step in and lead The Montgomery Institute,” said board chairman C.D. Smith. “Her background makes her eminently qualified to lead us in this role with the Community Health Improvement Network.”

TMI has a revised mission. It recently merged with the Community Health Improvement Network, a rural health network, and is taking on a mission to coordinate the community’s response to healthcare needs identified by community health assessments performed by hospitals and other organizations in Lauderdale County.

Knox, who also serves as pastor of Holy Remnant Church, has served as director of the Tobacco Free Coalition of Noxubee, Neshoba, and Kemper Counties for the past 12 years. Prior to that she worked as network coordinator for EC-HealthNet for three years and the City of Meridian as its Keep America Beautiful Coordinator for 16 years.

Current TMI programs include the Meridian Freedom Project, the East Mississippi POWER Initiative in Kemper, Winston, Choctaw, and Webster Counties, the Tobacco Free Coalition of Noxubee, Neshoba and Kemper Counties, plus the Community Health Improvement Network in Meridian.

