Number of Alabama counties at ‘very high-risk’ for COVID-19 spread jumps to 21

The Alabama Department of Public Health's latest county risk indicator map has climbed in a week from 6 to 21 counties that are at "very high risk" for COVID-19 spread.(Source: ADPH)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The latest risk indicator dashboard from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows a large increase in the number of counties labeled “very high-risk” for the spread of COVID-19.

According to ADPH, the label shows an increase in the community spread for COVID-19 for that county. When the dashboard was last updated a week ago, there were just six counties in the red category. This week, the number has jumped to 21 of Alabama’s 67 counties.

Butler, Dallas, Dale, Macon, and Montgomery are among those labeled as “very high-risk,” meaning COVID-19 cases are staying the same or increasing.

Whether the COVID-19 case counts are increasing or decreasing influences a county’s risk level. Below is a description of each risk level:

  • If the number of cases is staying the same or is increasing, the category will be Very High Risk (Red).
  • If a county has decreasing case counts for one to six days, they will begin in the high risk (orange) category.
  • If a county is in a downward trajectory of seven to 13 days, they will be in the moderate (yellow) category.
  • If a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days (or has a rate of 10 or less over the previous two weeks), they will be in the low risk (green) category.

ADPH says residents in very high risk counties should follow guidelines like social distancing, getting vaccinated, or wearing a mask if you are not vaccinated to help move their area toward a lower-risk category.

About three dozen counties remain at a low risk this week, ADPH’s dashboard shows.

Alabama has had 551,298 total confirmed cases of the virus and 11,358 deaths since March 2020. ADPH says 1,839,512 people have received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

