Ole Miss QB hopes to cash in big with new NCAA ruling

Matt Corral (2) drops back to pass during the first half of The Grove Bowl. (AP Photo/Rogelio...
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday, the NCAA opened up name, image and likeness (NIL) policies to allow college athletes to profit off of public appearances and endorsements.

Many athletes have already started to strike deals and make profits off of the lifted restrictions, from commercials to sponsorships.

One such athlete is Ole Miss Quarterback Matt Corral.

Corral is signed on with Dreamfield, an agency working to book college athletes with marketing campaigns, as an ambassador.

Interested parties can search through Dreamfield’s group of athletes to do business.

Corral is by far seeking the most money of Dreamfield’s athletes, with a price tag of $10,000.

It remains to be seen what kind of deal the QB could land, but expect to see Mississippi athletes making more appearances off the field in the near future.

