Periods of heavy rain likely on Friday

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scattered to widespread rain and thunder are likely on Friday. Rain can fall heavily at times.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out this evening, but most areas will stay dry locally. Rain could begin increasing overnight. That rain may not last, but a few showers may linger through the Friday morning drive. Rain will begin increasing again between 10 AM and noon. It will track from north to south through about 9 PM. There can be breaks, but when the rain falls, it can fall heavily.

Rainfall amounts can be as high as one to two inches, but there can also be areas that only get about half an inch.

Temperatures will ease back to the upper 70s tonight. The low temperature by morning will be near 71 degrees. Friday’s highs will average around 85 degrees, but some warmer spots are possible between the downpours.

That’s a messy start to our Independence Day Weekend. The weekend will gradually improve and warm. Saturday, a few showers are possible south of I-20. Sunday will be mostly dry with a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

