Police rescue two children from hot car

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Newton mother was charged with two counts of child neglect after leaving her one-year-old and three-year-old in a hot car alone Thursday at noon.

Allyah Gray, 23, was arrested after a concerned shopper noticed the two children outside the Dollar General.

Newton Police Chief, Randy Patrick says the children were sweating profusely with only one window cracked for air. Officer James Creel shattered the front-door window to rescue the children.

“When it comes to children, we see this all over the country where parents leave children in the car,” Patrick said. “The outcome is not what we hoped it would be. But for this incident here, it turned out to be that the children are O.K. I encourage each one, do not leave your children in your car. If you leave your car in the city of newton and we find out about it, you’re going to go to jail.”

A bad situation that Medical Director for the Emergency Department at Rush Health Systems, Patrick Kirkland, says could have been prevented. He says the Department of Transportation Resources has tips about preventing heat-related illness.

“They have a really good policy about park, lock and look,” Kirkland said. “This means every time you park your car, you lock your doors, and you look inside to see if the children are in there. Over half the children who die each year, die because they were forgotten in the car.”

Kirkland says some tests have shown 70-degree weather can heat up the interior of a car to 115 degrees.

“Small children especially, their little bodies can heat up three to five times faster than adults. So, not even for a minute should you leave your kids in the car-- especially younger children and older patients usually with underlying health conditions can be very susceptible to hot weather,” Kirkland said.

Child Protective Services turned the children over to a relative. Gray is out on a $1,200 bond. She is due back in court in August.

