Rodeo coming to Laurel Saturday night

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southeast Rodeo Association will be hosting a rodeo at the Magnolia Center in Laurel on Saturday.

Cowboys and cowgirls from across the country will be competing for prize money in roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, bull riding, tie-down as well as other timed events.

Crews were busy on Friday preparing the arena for the big show.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the day of the event. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m.

Todd Morris, communications director for the Southeast Rodeo Association, said it was going to be a very special night, one that people will certainly be thrilled to see.

“To start the show, we’re going to have our grand entry with all the cowboys and cowgirls that will be competing, and when they enter that arena, being that this is the Fourth of July and we’re celebrating the independence of these United States of America, you will see Old Glory flying and leading the way when we come into the arena.” Morris said. “It’s going to be a lot of action for the cowboys and cowgirls where they’re going to come out and see the baddest and the best of the best right here in Laurel.”

Known as one of the oldest sports on earth, rodeo came about from skills needed for cattle ranching and where workers would come together to see just exactly who the top ranch hand was.

The Magnolia Center is located at 1457 Ellisville Boulevard.

The Laurel Open Rodeo
The Laurel Open Rodeo(Southeastern Rodeo Association)

