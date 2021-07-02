There are plenty of firework shows taking place this weekend!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On July 4th, the city of Meridian will be hosting an event at Bonita Lakes Park. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with the fireworks show taking place at 9:00 p.m. There will be live music, food vendors, and a flyover.

“It’s about family, it’s about community, and it’s about just being with those you love, and your friends,” said Laura Carmichael, the community development director with the City of Meridian. “I can’t say enough about how beautiful Bonita Lakes is and the area.”

Livingston, Alabama will be holding an Independence Day event on Saturday, July 3rd. It will take place at the City of Livingston Community Center.

“It’s good fun, it’s good clean fun. It’s fireworks, it’s all about the USA, the American flag, and having a good time. So please come out,” said Bird Dial, the administrator for the City of Livingston.

The fireworks will start between 9 and 9:15 p.m. They will be shot over Lake LU. There will also be a flyover at 7:30 p.m. and a whole lot more!

“We do have a couple of vendors if you want to bring the kids,” Dial said. “I think we’ve got some shaved ice people and maybe a couple of others that might be there, so come out and enjoy.”

Archusa Creek Water Park and Turkey Creek Water Park will also be hosting Independence Day events on July 3rd. There will be food and fun at both events. Fireworks will be launched at 9:00 p.m. in both parks. Admission cost to both events will be $10 per car.

For the Bonita Lakes event, there will be a shuttle service at Uptown Meridian starting at 5:30 p.m.

