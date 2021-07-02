Advertisement

There are plenty of firework shows taking place this weekend!

Fireworks
Fireworks(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On July 4th, the city of Meridian will be hosting an event at Bonita Lakes Park. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with the fireworks show taking place at 9:00 p.m. There will be live music, food vendors, and a flyover.

“It’s about family, it’s about community, and it’s about just being with those you love, and your friends,” said Laura Carmichael, the community development director with the City of Meridian. “I can’t say enough about how beautiful Bonita Lakes is and the area.”

Livingston, Alabama will be holding an Independence Day event on Saturday, July 3rd. It will take place at the City of Livingston Community Center.

“It’s good fun, it’s good clean fun. It’s fireworks, it’s all about the USA, the American flag, and having a good time. So please come out,” said Bird Dial, the administrator for the City of Livingston.

The fireworks will start between 9 and 9:15 p.m. They will be shot over Lake LU. There will also be a flyover at 7:30 p.m. and a whole lot more!

“We do have a couple of vendors if you want to bring the kids,” Dial said. “I think we’ve got some shaved ice people and maybe a couple of others that might be there, so come out and enjoy.”

Archusa Creek Water Park and Turkey Creek Water Park will also be hosting Independence Day events on July 3rd. There will be food and fun at both events. Fireworks will be launched at 9:00 p.m. in both parks. Admission cost to both events will be $10 per car.

For the Bonita Lakes event, there will be a shuttle service at Uptown Meridian starting at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and child were injured in a shooting at Highland Park.
Child, woman shot in gang-related gun battle in Meridian
A log truck and pickup truck hit head-on at the intersection of Highway 19 S and Old Highway 19...
Log truck, pickup involved in head-on collision
Mississippi state Sen. Sampson Jackson told Newscenter 11 Thursday that he has resigned his...
Sen. Sampson Jackson resigns
Mississippi State celebrate after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in...
Mississippi State to host championship parade Friday
Mississippi State celebrates after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in...
Mississippi State wins first College World Series title

Latest News

Earth’s Bounty taking place Saturday
York, Ala.
York Day returns Saturday
MSU winning is a big deal for younger athletes pursuing college ball or looking to get into the...
MSU’s potential impact on local baseball
Hurricane Elsa
Hurricane Elsa continues to strengthen