Update: Scott Co. bridge work delayed a week

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Work to replace a bridge on Highway 483 in Scott County is being delayed by a week. The project was to start July 5 but instead will begin Monday, July 12 at 8 a.m. The project will take up to a full year to complete.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the Highway 483 closure is 3-tenths of a mile south of New Home Road.

Detour signs will be posted to direct traffic around the closure, using Highway 13. Drivers should be extra careful and look out for workers.

