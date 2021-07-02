York Day returns Saturday

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The town of York is bringing back its annual York Day Saturday and it looks like it may be the biggest one yet.

The festivities will start July 3 at 8 a.m. downtown and continue all day, ending in a gigantic firework extravaganza at 9 p.m. The block party will have vendors, a live DJ, free hotdogs for the kids and more.

“We want to invite all of the people in from Meridian and different places across Mississippi. Just come on across the line. We are going to take care of you. We’re going to have a good time,” said York City Councilman Jazmin Mitchell.

If that isn’t enough to draw you over to York, they will have some of the best barbecue out of Tuscaloosa with Archibald’s food truck and live blues music from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m at York Park.

