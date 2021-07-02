Advertisement

York Day returns Saturday

York, Ala.
York, Ala.(wtok)
By Matt Robin
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The town of York is bringing back its annual York Day Saturday and it looks like it may be the biggest one yet.

The festivities will start July 3 at 8 a.m. downtown and continue all day, ending in a gigantic firework extravaganza at 9 p.m. The block party will have vendors, a live DJ, free hotdogs for the kids and more.

“We want to invite all of the people in from Meridian and different places across Mississippi. Just come on across the line. We are going to take care of you. We’re going to have a good time,” said York City Councilman Jazmin Mitchell.

If that isn’t enough to draw you over to York, they will have some of the best barbecue out of Tuscaloosa with Archibald’s food truck and live blues music from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m at York Park.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and child were injured in a shooting at Highland Park.
Child, woman shot in gang-related gun battle in Meridian
A log truck and pickup truck hit head-on at the intersection of Highway 19 S and Old Highway 19...
Log truck, pickup involved in head-on collision
Mississippi state Sen. Sampson Jackson told Newscenter 11 Thursday that he has resigned his...
Sen. Sampson Jackson resigns
Mississippi State celebrate after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in...
Mississippi State to host championship parade Friday
Mississippi State celebrates after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in...
Mississippi State wins first College World Series title

Latest News

Earth’s Bounty taking place Saturday
Fireworks
There are plenty of firework shows taking place this weekend!
MSU winning is a big deal for younger athletes pursuing college ball or looking to get into the...
MSU’s potential impact on local baseball
Hurricane Elsa
Hurricane Elsa continues to strengthen