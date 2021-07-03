4th of July looks good, but the rain chances come back next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect most of us to stay dry through the evening and nighttime hours for Saturday. Temperatures for the overnight hours will drop into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Expect scattered clouds to hang around for the early morning hours on Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the lower 90′s. We will be dry for Sunday with the exception of some scattered showers or storms. The overnight hours look to be promising for any holiday activities with mostly clear skies and lows in the lower 70′s. Rain chances start to increase as we go into the middle part of next week as the humidity makes its way back into the area. By the end of next week, highs will be in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Tropical Storm Elsa continues to show signs of tracking more to the North towards Florida, keeping our rain chances to only scattered showers and storms for next week.

