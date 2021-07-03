Advertisement

Big turnout at Earth’s Bounty in Meridian

Many people were enjoying the sun as they shopped at local businesses at Earth’s Bounty.
(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people were enjoying the sun as they shopped at local businesses at Earth’s Bounty.

Meridian Art Walk and Earth’s Bounty combined forces once again to hold their event at Singing Brakeman Park downtown. There were over 18 vendors that sold home goods including, baked goods, dairy, fish, meat, poultry, and seafood products.

“This is a great turnout. July is usually our slower month. Today, we have a lot of artists, and maybe, even more, we had for this year. We have a lot of people out here between Earth’s Bounty and the art walk. We have a lot of people buying rallies tickets for the basin children’s hospital fundraiser. We are doing a donation ride with asphalt and iron. We are taking food and toy donations to the organization. We are having a fantastic time,” Meridian Art Walk Coordinator Theresa Gonzalez.

Later at 10, we’ll hear from a vendor that encourages people to shop local.

