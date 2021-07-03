Advertisement

Celebrating Mississippi State in Starkville

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State fans flooded Starkville Friday to celebrate the baseball team’s national championship win.

The afternoon kicked off with a parade that started on the streets of University Drive then traveled over to Davis Wade Stadium and ended at Dudy Noble Field with a special ceremony.

The stadium was alive with thousands of fans sharing the same excitement of their boys in Maroon.

Newscenter 11 spoke with several fans, many of whom said they were more excited about the history being made behind this championship win.

“This is incredible. This is the biggest day in Mississippi State Baseball history for those who love them. They waited for years for this and many only dreamed about this day. It is breathtaking. It’s hard to believe. I couldn’t believe what was happening in front of my eyes after dreaming about it for so long,” said Heath Theion.

Some other MSU fans expressed why this win was not only important to them, but also to their entire families.

“I’ve been a fan all my life. I’m the baby of six kids. Out of six of us, four of us are actually graduates of Mississippi State, so we’re Alumni here. We’ve waited all our lives for this special moment,” said Sherrica McCarter.

Governor Tate Reeves was one of the speakers at today’s ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and child were injured in a shooting at Highland Park.
Child, woman shot in gang-related gun battle in Meridian
A log truck and pickup truck hit head-on at the intersection of Highway 19 S and Old Highway 19...
Log truck, pickup involved in head-on collision
Mississippi state Sen. Sampson Jackson told Newscenter 11 Thursday that he has resigned his...
Sen. Sampson Jackson resigns
Head coach Chris Lemonis (far left) grasps the National Championship trophy at Mississippi...
Mississippi State celebrates with National Championship parade
Two children saved from hot car outside Dollar General.
Police rescue two children from hot car

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves proclaims July 2nd as 2021 National Champion MSU Bulldog Baseball Day
Head coach Chris Lemonis (far left) grasps the National Championship trophy at Mississippi...
Mississippi State celebrates with National Championship parade
MSU winning is a big deal for younger athletes pursuing college ball or looking to get into the...
MSU’s potential impact on local baseball
MSU fans return from CWS
After taking over Omaha, MSU fans return home with pride