Celebrating Mississippi State in Starkville

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State fans flooded Starkville Friday to celebrate the baseball team’s national championship win.

The afternoon kicked off with a parade that started on the streets of University Drive then traveled over to Davis Wade Stadium and ended at Dudy Noble Field with a special ceremony.

The stadium was alive with thousands of fans sharing the same excitement of their boys in Maroon.

Newscenter 11 spoke with several fans, many of whom said they were more excited about the history being made behind this championship win.

“This is incredible. This is the biggest day in Mississippi State Baseball history for those who love them. They waited for years for this and many only dreamed about this day. It is breathtaking. It’s hard to believe. I couldn’t believe what was happening in front of my eyes after dreaming about it for so long,” said Heath Theion.

Some other MSU fans expressed why this win was not only important to them, but also to their entire families.

“I’ve been a fan all my life. I’m the baby of six kids. Out of six of us, four of us are actually graduates of Mississippi State, so we’re Alumni here. We’ve waited all our lives for this special moment,” said Sherrica McCarter.

Governor Tate Reeves was one of the speakers at today’s ceremony.

