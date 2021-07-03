Advertisement

The holiday weekend looks great, but the rain returns for next week

By Harrison Nix
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The cold front to our North continues to push to the South, helping to trigger showers and storms. Expect this rainfall to continue throughout the evening on Friday, with some storms having gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Temperatures for the overnight hours into Saturday drop into the mid 60′s. We will be much drier going into Saturday with just a few scattered showers and storms for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80′s and low 90′s for Saturday. The lower dewpoints from the passing cold front will knock the humidity down to comfortable levels by Saturday. Sunday looks to be dry as well, with just a few scattered showers in the forecast. By the overnight hours for the holiday, expect most of us to be dry and mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 80′s and low 90′s. The rain chances come back Tuesday by way of those scattered showers and storms with rain chances ramping up by the end of the work week.

