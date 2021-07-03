Advertisement

Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters.

Petroleos Mexicanos said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.

Pemex, as the company is known, said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

The leak near dawn Friday occurred about 150 yards (meters) from a drilling platform. The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.

But the accident gave rise to the strange sight of roiling balls of flame boiling up from below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico.

It was unclear how much environmental damage the gas leak and oceanic fireball had caused.

Miyoko Sakashita, oceans program director for the Center for Biological Diversity, wrote that “the frightening footage of the Gulf of Mexico is showing the world that offshore drilling is dirty and dangerous.”

Sakashita added, “These horrific accidents will continue to harm the Gulf if we don’t end offshore drilling once and for all.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and child were injured in a shooting at Highland Park.
Child, woman shot in gang-related gun battle in Meridian
A log truck and pickup truck hit head-on at the intersection of Highway 19 S and Old Highway 19...
Log truck, pickup involved in head-on collision
Mississippi state Sen. Sampson Jackson told Newscenter 11 Thursday that he has resigned his...
Sen. Sampson Jackson resigns
Head coach Chris Lemonis (far left) grasps the National Championship trophy at Mississippi...
Mississippi State celebrates with National Championship parade
Two children saved from hot car outside Dollar General.
Police rescue two children from hot car

Latest News

Celebrating Mississippi State in Starkville
Celebrating Mississippi State in Starkville
Mexico's state-owned oil company says it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the...
Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico
Gov. Tate Reeves proclaims July 2nd as 2021 National Champion MSU Bulldog Baseball Day
Celebrating Mississippi State in Starkville
Celebrating Mississippi State in Starkville