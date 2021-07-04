72nd Annual Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition set July 15-17

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Representatives from across the state will participate in the 72nd Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition at the Historic Saenger Theater in Downtown Hattiesburg July 15th-17th at 8 pm, each evening.

Hattiesburg will host thirty-seven women who represent all regions of the state with the winner serving for a full year as the state’s official ambassador for economic development and tourism.

“I am so excited. I have been preparing for the state Miss Hospitality program for the past few months,” said Meridian’s Miss Hospitality Talyor Cook.

“I am excited to be there to meet everybody. I can’t wait to learn more about our great state of Mississippi,” said Lauderdale County’s Miss Hospitality Alexis Hart.

These two women will be representing Meridian and Lauderdale County as they compete in the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition.

“These two girls have worked extremely hard. They are driven, they have studied, they’ve done mock interviews, and they have volunteered in their cities. They are going to represent us extremely well. I am looking forward to watching them on stage in Hattiesburg,” said Meridian and Lauderdale County Miss Hospitality Director Penny Randall.

Both women spoke on the preparation process of the competition.

“I have learned a lot about my community, as well as my state. It has been a great experience. I am excited to get to know all the girls in Hattiesburg. I can’t wait to get moved in and learn the things we have to practice,” said Cook.

“I am so excited to see all the girls we are going to have there. We already met them once when we had orientation. I loved every girl there. I am nervous about the dance because I am not that great of a dancer. I am excited to volunteer, meet everybody, and learn more about tourism in Mississippi,” said Randall.

There will be two nights of on-stage preliminary competition on Thursday(15th) and Friday (16th), followed by the final on-stage competition with the top 10 contestants on Saturday (17th).

The state Miss Hospitality program generates approximately $450,000 in economic impact for the local Hattiesburg.

